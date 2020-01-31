Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $85.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of KEX traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 143.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 138,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 4,721.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 178,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

