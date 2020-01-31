KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLAC traded down $7.18 on Friday, hitting $165.74. 1,505,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 46.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

