KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,527 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 404.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.02. 105,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.