Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 959,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.23.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

