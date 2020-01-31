Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.88, 303,286 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 234,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on GUD. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.99.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

