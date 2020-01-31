Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.88, 303,286 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 234,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on GUD. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.99.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit