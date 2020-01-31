Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 5,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,673. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

