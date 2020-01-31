Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.88

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 4514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 208.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $25,234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 752.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 572,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129,190 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 124,509 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

