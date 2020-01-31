Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.02 Million in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd accounts for approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,535,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 194,939 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,775. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

