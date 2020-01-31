Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. 549,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

