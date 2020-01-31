Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 5.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.62, 3,825,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,634,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.