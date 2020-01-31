Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,536 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.3% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,062.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 109,623 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 77,620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $34.42. 5,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,275. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.