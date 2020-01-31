Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 636,536 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

