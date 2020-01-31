Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average of $292.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

