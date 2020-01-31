Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 3,539 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. 8,072,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

