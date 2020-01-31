Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 57,460 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 408.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,110,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.