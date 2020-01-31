Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

