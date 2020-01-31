Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,374,370 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.