Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.09 ($79.17).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Krones alerts:

KRN stock traded down €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €68.55 ($79.71). The company had a trading volume of 56,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.93.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.