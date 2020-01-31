Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 759,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

