Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89, 759,670 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 387,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

