Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.55. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.63. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $181.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

