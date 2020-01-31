Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $17,326,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.58. 46,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $319.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

