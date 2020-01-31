Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.15-4.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

