Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.