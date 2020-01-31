Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $358.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $319.00 to $358.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.74 on Thursday, hitting $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $319.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

