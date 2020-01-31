Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $380.00. The stock had previously closed at $303.50, but opened at $310.95. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $299.59, with a volume of 1,423,990 shares trading hands.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

