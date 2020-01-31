Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Largo Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Largo Resources has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave sold 24,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$25,471.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,179.13.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

