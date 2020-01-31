Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

