Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

