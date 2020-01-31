Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 712,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

