Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 330,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,101. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 333.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

