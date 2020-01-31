LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LCNB has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LCNB by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LCNB by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LCNB by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in LCNB by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

