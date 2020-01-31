Leadcoin (LDC) Price Tops $0.0001

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Liqui and HitBTC. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $69,223.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.