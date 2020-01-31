LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85, approximately 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

