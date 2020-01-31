Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.64.

NYSE LEA traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.18. 754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lear by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

