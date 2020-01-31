Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 36,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

