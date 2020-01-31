Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 11.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 549,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 139,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. 3,768,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

