Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE LM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,693,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 403,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

