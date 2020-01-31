Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 442,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

