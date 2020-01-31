Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00.
Shares of TNDM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 1,791,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.