Lendingblock Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $105,713.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,759,518 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.