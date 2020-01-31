Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 824,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,164. The company has a market cap of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204,345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

