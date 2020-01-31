LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,404.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005431 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

