Liberum Capital Boosts Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 80

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Assura in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 76.50 ($1.01).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

