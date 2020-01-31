Liberum Capital Cuts Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target to GBX 80

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SFE opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. Safestyle UK has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23).

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

