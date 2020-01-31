Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Trading Down 0.2%

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$9.05 ($6.42) and last traded at A$9.08 ($6.44), approximately 57,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.10 ($6.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $956.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.88.

About Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC)

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

