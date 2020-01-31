Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

LLNW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 44,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,286. The company has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.