Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.86 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

LLNW stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 115,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

