Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.42. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 143,921 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $333,896.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 247,468 shares of company stock valued at $555,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
