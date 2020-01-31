Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.42. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 143,921 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $333,896.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 247,468 shares of company stock valued at $555,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.