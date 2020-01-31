Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05, 1,044,662 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 953,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

