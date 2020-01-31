Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05, 1,044,662 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 953,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit